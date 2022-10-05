Black Sherif Shares Tracklist and Trailer For Album, The Villain I Never Was, Kwesi Arthur, Fans React
- Black Sherif got fans excited about the release of his album 'The Villian I Never Was' after sharing the tracklist and album
- His debut album will be released on Thursday, October 6, 2022, and available on major streaming platforms
- Ghanaian artists such as Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole, Darko Vibes and fans of the rapper have lauded Black Sherif for the effort put into the project
As Ghanaians anticipate the release of Black Sherif's debut album, the rapper has teased fans with more project details. The buzzing Ghanaian rapper shared the pre-save link to his The Villian I Never Was album, revealing the tracklist of the 14-track project.
The songs on the upcoming album include:
- The Homeless Song
- Oil In My Head
- 45
- SOJA
- Prey DA Youngsta
- Sad Boys Don't Fold
- Konongo Zongo
- Wasteman
- We Up
- Toxic Love City
- Don't Forget Me
- Oh Paradise
- Kwaku The Traveller
- Second Sermon (Remix)
Black Sherif, known in private circles as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, also shared a trailer giving fans a sneak peek into the album's mood. The trailer features various scenes, from Black Sherif screaming with his eyes closed to him holding a bird and sitting on a sofa. The trailer also saw the rapper share a snippet of one of the songs allegedly featured on the album.
Black Sherif's trailer excites fans and fellow celebrities
Ghanaian celebrities such as Asantewaa, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes and more reacted to Black Sherif's album trailer.
DJ Khaled expresses love for Black Sherif's music
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Khaled expressed love for Black Sherif's music and shared photos of the artiste on his social media pages.
The renowned DJ could not hold back his love for Black Sherif's music as he mentioned how much Sherif's song touched him.
Many fans could not hold back their excitement after Khaled shared photos of Black Sherif on his social media pages.
