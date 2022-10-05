Black Sherif got fans excited about the release of his album 'The Villian I Never Was' after sharing the tracklist and album

His debut album will be released on Thursday, October 6, 2022, and available on major streaming platforms

Ghanaian artists such as Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole, Darko Vibes and fans of the rapper have lauded Black Sherif for the effort put into the project

As Ghanaians anticipate the release of Black Sherif's debut album, the rapper has teased fans with more project details. The buzzing Ghanaian rapper shared the pre-save link to his The Villian I Never Was album, revealing the tracklist of the 14-track project.

Black Sherif shares album tracklist and trailer Photo Source: @blacksherif_.

Source: UGC

The songs on the upcoming album include:

The Homeless Song Oil In My Head 45 SOJA Prey DA Youngsta Sad Boys Don't Fold Konongo Zongo Wasteman We Up Toxic Love City Don't Forget Me Oh Paradise Kwaku The Traveller Second Sermon (Remix)

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Black Sherif Album Tracklist Photo Source: Apple Music

Source: UGC

Black Sherif, known in private circles as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, also shared a trailer giving fans a sneak peek into the album's mood. The trailer features various scenes, from Black Sherif screaming with his eyes closed to him holding a bird and sitting on a sofa. The trailer also saw the rapper share a snippet of one of the songs allegedly featured on the album.

Black Sherif's trailer excites fans and fellow celebrities

Ghanaian celebrities such as Asantewaa, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes and more reacted to Black Sherif's album trailer.

incrediblezigi

Give ussssssss

asantewaa_oseitutu

Like this if you believe Blacko can bring Grammy to the homeland

elmoneyagingvybz

Blakko we are here .. konongo zongo still proud

eyeamkobbytuesday

Serve us hot baba

christian_t_11

can't wait for it to drop

DJ Khaled expresses love for Black Sherif's music

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Khaled expressed love for Black Sherif's music and shared photos of the artiste on his social media pages.

The renowned DJ could not hold back his love for Black Sherif's music as he mentioned how much Sherif's song touched him.

Many fans could not hold back their excitement after Khaled shared photos of Black Sherif on his social media pages.

Source: YEN.com.gh