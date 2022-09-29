R2Bees have reminded fans of their appearance on a billboard in New York's Times Square in the United States

The celebrated Ghanaian music duo was placed on the billboard by the music streaming platform Spotify as front liners of the playlist Faces of Afrobeats

The billboard placement triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian music lovers and fans of Nigerian singer Wizkid

In December 2021, passersby at the New York Times Square spotted legendary Ghanaian duo R2Bees as they walked through the commercial intersection.

This was after the Eboso singers appeared on a giant billboard in Times Square in New York by music streaming giant Spotify.

The Times Square ad placement was part of activities of the tech platform to promote Tinkerbell, their collaborative effort with Wizkid from the album Back 2 Basics.

The duo took to Twitter to reshare a video recorded from the entertainment hub in New York, highlighting their giant billboard.

The image on the billboard had the members rocking colourful shirts as Omar Sterling posed on a chair with Mugeez partially leaning toward him with a knee up.

The billboard had the inscriptions;

R2Bees ft Wizkid - Tinkerbell

Faces of Afrobeats Playlist, Available on Spotify

The caption of the video shared on their official Twitter account with almost 1 million followers read:

R2bees ft Wizkid - Tinkerbell

Fans divided in opinion at the sight of R2Bees' ad placement

While some fans were happy R2Bees was gaining international recognition, others felt the billboard was a bad financial investment.

@ChiefOnyedika

Aswear R2Bees and Wiz have like a million songs together.

@MO4007KPK

This song is old, any reason for the new promo now?

@jethromike007

Money wey you for use do giveaway

@RichmondOwolab2

Next waste the money on something better the song Wack

@Ezeala19Ezeala

Y'all made afrobeat get to the map. Love you big time brothers!!

@Ignition4real

Tinkerbell to ewiase

