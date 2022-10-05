The Yoruba Language is one of the most popular languages in Nigeria and it is easily understood by many

The ease that comes with speaking the language has made people who didn't come from the tribe speak it so fluently that many forget they are not Yorubas

If there is one Nigerian language that one can easily understand, it is definitely Yoruba, many people speak it so fluently that one will fell they are from the tribe.

As interesting as the language is, many have mastered its use and are many a lot of money and fame from it despite not being from the southwestern part of Nigeria.

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the actresses who have made names for themselves in the Yoruba Nollywood industry but intrestingly are not from the tribe.

1. Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti

With her name it is easily to predict that she might not be a Yoruba, but with her fluency in the language in movies one will feel Mercy Aigba is from the tribe.

Interestingly, the actress is from Edo state and a proud Benin woman. She has stirred in several Yoruba movies and played lead roles.

Mercy is definitely a fans' favourite for the lovers of Yoruba movies.

2. Fathia Balogun

With her impeccable use of the Yoruba language, no one will ever believed that Fathia Balogun is not a Yoruba woman.

The Nollywood actress came from Delta state of not the southwestern part of the country.

She has an enviable career that has spanned for several decades and also a fans' favourite.

3. Nkechi Blessing Sunday

With her name, anyone could tell that actress Nkechi Blessing is not from a Yoruba state but her use of the language proved otherwise.

Nkechi Blessing has over the years made a name for herself in Yoruba Nollywood industry but she actually came from Abia state.

People who knew Nkechi well, always say she was raised in Lagos.

4. Liz Da Silva

Unlke other Yoruba speaking Nollywood actress who are not from the southwest part of Nigeria, Liz Da Silva's case is different.

The Nollywood actress is not even a Nigerian, she is from Togo but acts in Yoruba movies and speaks the language fluently.

The Togolese is know for her gangsterism in movies.

5. Clarion Chukwurah

From her name anyone will say veteran actress, Clarion Chukwura is not a Yoruba woman, but she has starred in many Yoruba movies.

The actress hails from Anambra state and she also act in English Nollywood movies.

Clarion Chukwurah has an impressive number of Yoruba movies she had acted in.

6. Regina Chukwu

Regina Chukwu another actress who is not from Yoruba state but is a prominent face in Yoruba Nollywood movies.

With her name, every Nigerian would know she is from the Eastern part of the country.

She is from Enugu state but speaks Yoruba fluently.

7. Doris Simeon

Doris Simeon is another Yoruba actress that is not from the language speaking part of the country.

She hailed from Edo state and has an impressive number of appearances in Yoruba Nollywood movies.

The pretty actres is another fans' favourite.

8. Toyin Abraham

Another surprise on this list is Toyin Abraham who her fans refer to as World Best, she is not actually a Yoruba woman despite bearing a Yoruba name.

The mother of one is from Edo state and has over the years built an impressive fan base for herself in the Yoruba Nollywood actress.

Not many would believe that she is not a Yoruba.

