BBNaija reality stars Khafi and Gedoni took a break from the social media hiatus to share an important life update with fans and followers

The lovebirds announced that they are expecting their second child together with an adorable video post

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the lovers who met inside the BBNaija house

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for celebrity lovebirds Khafi and Gedoni following a piece of good news shared with fans online.

The former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates who have both been away from social media returned to announce that they are expecting baby number two.

Khafi, Gedoni announce baby number 2 with adorable video. Photo: @acupofkhafi

Source: Instagram

Taking to both of their pages, they shared a cute video of Khafi showing off her huge baby bump in style.

"It is no news we have been MIA online most of this year guys, we’re on a 9 month special assignment which requires all of our attention and focus!! We’re so glad to say - He did it again ," the caption read.

Watch video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

lalaakindoju said:

"Ayyyyeeeeeeeeeee!!! Congrats darling!!! You are doing well!!!"

aireyys said:

"See glow congratulations Mamma you’re doing well @gedoni"

veevogee said:

"Biggie grandchildren don dey reach 4 now....congratulations."

chisom62 said:

"Awwwh, another Biggie's grandchild on the way.❤️ Congratulations khafi & Gedoni."

rasheedamaxineofficial said:

"Congratulations @acupofkhafi I was thinking of you today I'm so glad that your family is growing and thriving!"

teetee_alayoh said:

"Pregnancy looks good on you khafi... Congrats once again."

foodbymamab said:

"To every one looking up to God for this type of testimony, receive your bundle of joy ."

jacinta_obiukwu said:

"Awwwwww Khafiiiiiiiiiiiiii carrier of good news. Congratulations and more good news to come."

Source: Legit.ng