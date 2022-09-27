Former BBNaija Level-Up housemate, Groovy, got his fans talking when he explained his unimaginable move on game

The reality star noted that he was able to move on from Beauty almost immediately when she got disqualified because she disrespected him

Groovy also maintained he planned to keep to himself initially, but he just felt he and Beauty did not have anything concrete

Nigerians have reacted differently to his revelation and the love triangle between Beauty and Phyna in Biggie's house

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 star, Groovy, has continued to spark reactions following his escapades with female colleagues while in Biggie's house.

The reality star recently talked about how he was able to move on from Beauty immediately after she got disqualified from the show and noted that they didn't have something concrete going on before she left.

Groovy said he and Beauty did not have anything concrete. Credit: @bbnaijaonline @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

Groovy was already kissing Phyna at the next Saturday's party after Beauty left the house and Ebuka asked how he did that.

According to him:

"I'm not going to lie, in my mind I said I'm not gonna have anything to do with anybody for atleast one week, I want to be concentrated because of the resentment I had towards Beauty I didn't really feel there's anything to hold back to."

He admitted that he decided to shift the ground when he saw someone he liked because Beauty actually disrespected him.

Watch the interview below:

Nigerians react to Groovy's interview about relationship with Beauty

Social media users have reacted differently to Groovy's revelation about how he moved on quickly from Beauty.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Anastasia_ogochukwu:

"Groovy thanks for moving on! You were body-shamed, disgraced and broken up with! Thanks for choosing yourself first."

Igietsemhestella:

"Beauty even said Groovy thing is small."

Lady_ehioma:

"Emmanuel spoke good things about liquorose during media rounds, he even said liquorose was the finest in the house, he said his feeling for her was genuine, I pity shippers cos them nor de learn,all these gamers sti want to continue with their game."

Source: Legit.ng