Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, got citizens talking online when he shared a video of himself protesting in Lagos

The movie star was seen rocking a red bra and carrying placards with inscriptions about ending the elongated ASUU strike

He walked the length and breadth of Lekki, Lagos shouting ontop of his voice that the Nigerian students are tired of the strike

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, is angry over the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike that has kept university students at home for about 8 months.

The actor took his grievances to the streets of Lagos, where he staged a lone protest about the strike action and shouted at the top of his voice to liberate Nigerian students as he yearned for their return to class.

Uche Maduagwu protests ASUU strike. Credit: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

Uche rocked a red bra calling out to the people in charge that the strike had lasted long enough and that they should end it.

Watch his protest below:

Watch a shorter version of the protest below:

Nigerians react to Uche Maduagwu's protest video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Uche Maduagwu's lone protest against the ongoing ASUU strike, while some commended him, others slammed him for rocking a bra.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Joynjoku1_:

"You're talking about a very serious matter, and you're putting on bra. How will they take you serious?"

Ginaamak:

"Hope they will listen to you."

Thevillagechef:

"It’s not a lone protest - at least it’s him, his red bra and a prompter/cameraman. So you see where ,’two or three are gathered."

Leaddyskincare:

"And people are laughing. At least he did something positive."

Closetfigure:

"God bless your good heart! you did your part."

