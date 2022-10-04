Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, and his father have shown fans that music runs in their family

A video recently made the rounds of two top stars, Dbanj and Timaya, paying Don Jazzy and his father a visit ahead of his mum’s burial

In the viral clip, Don Jazzy and his father, as well as Timaya and Dbanj, all sang together as they watched one of their music videos on TV

Much loved Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, and his father were recently visited by Dbanj and Timaya.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Don Jazzy’s dad, also known as MAVIN Grandpa, shared a heartwarming video from the visit.

In the clip, the young-looking old man, as well as Don Jazzy, Dbanj and Timaya, were all seen singing along to one of their songs as they watched it on television.

Nigerian stars Dbanj and Timaya paid Don Jazzy and his dad a visit ahead of mum's burial. Photos: @donjazzy, @mavingrandpa

The gathering appeared to be filled with fun as they all had a good time in each other’s company.

Don Jazzy’s father also revealed in his caption that they were counting down to his wife’s burial.

See the heartwarming video below:

In another video shared by Don Jazzy, the men were seen having a good time bantering and singing. See below:

Nigerians react to video of Don Jazzy’s father singing along with his son, Timaya and Dbanj

After the video was posted online, it caused a massive buzz as fans expressed their excitement over it.

"LEGENDS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"You are so young sir. One can hardly believe you are don jazzy's dad."

"❤️ Papa don land! "

"This is lit Daddy ❤️❤️. I concur "

"Legendary."

"May Grandma Soul rest in perfect peace and we that we are still alive, we will live Longer with peace in healthy body in the mighty name of God Amen @mavingrandpa @donjazzy ❤️"

"Legendary having some good moments❤️"

"This is a joy to watch. May God rest her soul."

Service of songs for Don Jazzy's late mum holds in Dublin

Don Jazzy’s dad, fondly called Mavin Grandpa, shared pictures and a video from his wife, Indian Picolo’s service of song, which took place in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday, September 9, which coincided with her birthday.

Don Jazzy’s dad also revealed she would be laid to rest in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 7.

In his words:

“The countdown for @indianpicolo home coming have started with service of songs held in her honour in Dublin today 9th September which happens to be her birthday marked posthumously. It is also her farewell party from Ireland leading to her final resting place in Lagos Nigeria on 7th October 2022. The matriarch lives on in our hearts.”

Source: Legit.ng