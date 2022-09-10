A service of song was held in honour of Don Jazzy’s mum Indian Picolo in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, September 9, which falls on her birthday

The producer’s dad shared moments from the service as he announced that she would be buried in Nigeria, on October 7

A number of celebrities as well as fans and followers of the producer took to the comment section to pen tributes to his mum

Ace producer Don Jazzy’s dad fondly called Mavin Grandpa has shared pictures and a video from his wife Indian Picolo’s service of song, which took place in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, September 9, which concise with her birthday.

Don Jazzy’s dad in a post via his social media timeline also revealed she would be laid to rest in Lagos, Nigeria on October 7.

Don Jazzy's mother to be buried in Lagos.

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“The countdown for @indianpicolo home coming have started with service of songs held in her honour in Dublin today 9th September which happens to be her birthday marked posthumously. It is also her farewell party from Ireland leading to her final resting place in Lagos Nigeria on 7th October 2022. The matriarch lives on in our hearts.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Many pen tribute to Don Jazzy’s mum

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

shangeorgefilms:

" oh mama. May the Angels guide u home ."

nikkilaoye:

"God's love and peace surrounds you and the family sir. ❤️."

emmanyra:

"We are sending all our love and support always ❤️."

chinwemusic:

"Mommy oma rest well. @mavingrandpa praying for you at this time."

sammoofficial:

"❤️❤️❤️May she continue to rest in the bosom of the lord."

Don Jazzy loses mother, father reveals she fought cancer

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, lost his mother and made it known via his Instagram handle late hour on the night of Friday, July 22.

The music producer noted that her mother died earlier in the day. In announcing the death of his dearly beloved mother, he claimed that he had never typed a more difficult caption than he had to do to announce the passing of his mother.

Jazzy claimed that his mother was loved by all and that she was his supporter and backbone.

Source: Legit.ng