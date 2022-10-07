Singer Davido paid a visit to popular man of God Tobi Adegboyega in the UK but this time around he didn’t go alone

The 30BG star who has been more public with his lover and third baby mama, Chioma Rowland, took her along on the trip

Adegboyega treated Chioma to an expensive Hermes bag and social media users had different things to say

Nigerian singer Davido and his on-and-off woman, Chioma Rowland, have stirred reactions yet again with another sighting on social media.

The singer who has been known to visit popular clergyman, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega whenever he is in London made a stop again.

Davido takes Chioma to Pastor Tobi in UK. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

This time around, Davido showed up at Adegboyega’s residence alongside some members of his team and Chioma.

In a video sighted on his Instastory channel, Davido couldn’t hide his excitement as the man of God presented a brand new luxury Hermes bag to her.

Adegboyega made sure to also present a certificate of ownership to Chioma and Davido hugged the clergyman in appreciation.

Watch a video sighted online below:

Social media users react

daintythingslingerie said:

"He for find better colour na ….David like Chioma sha, but why he no wan just stay one place? See how he is genuinely happy for her ."

choplifekitchenlagos said:

"Soso reacted like Yoruba mothers “this thing wey Dey yaba market” ."

browniwales said:

"Ladies hope you are learning a lot from Chiom Chiom girl is full of carriage and class ."

the_tall_darkgurl said:

"Sha get money . Get money ooooo . No ask me questions just get money."

princess_gracey_30 said:

"Not to lie, davido really love chioma and na only him knw why, see how he hug the pastor on her behalf ."

tushh_daddy said:

"There are levels to this thing and pastor Tobi is doing the most ❤️."

gifted_kendra said:

"Y’all chill with the “she looks pregnant”. If she is ,she won’t be drinking champagne ."

