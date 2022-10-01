Nigerians across the world are celebrating the country’s 62nd Independence Day ceremony on Saturday, October 1st

Celebrities in the country equally joined fellow citizens to celebrate as they dedicated special posts on social media

Tiwa Savage, Eniola Badmus, BBNaija’s Doyin among others all shared photos rocking green-themed outfits

Social media has been flooded with lovely photo and video posts as Nigerian citizens celebrate the country’s 62nd Independence Day ceremony on Saturday, October 1st.

In the spirit of patriotism, celebrity figures in the country also took to their respective social media pages with messages of hope and goodwill for fellow countrymen.

Nigeria at 62: Celebs flood IG with Independence Day photos. Photo: @eniola_badmus/@imkingrudy/@officialdoyindavids

Source: Instagram

“To us, the citizens who keep striving, May Nigeria bring us good fortune . Happy Independence,” former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Doyin Davids wrote on IG.

The reality star also donned a beautiful green outfit in photos shared on her page.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See below:

Nollywood’s ENiola Badmus appeared sporty in an outfit that represented the colour of the Nigerian flag.

"We are all what we’ve got..It is not in numbers, but in unity, that our great strength truly lies. Let’s keep our hope intact , celebrate who we are and milestone so far. Happy Independence my dear country!" she wrote.

See her post below:

Singer Tiwa Savage equally had a strong message to pass across to Nigerians in a video shared on her page to mark Independence Day.

Watch her speak below:

PSquare singer, Paul Okoye, spent Independence Day campaigning for Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

TikTok queen and Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, went the extra mile as she shared a video in which she was spotted praying for the country.

Watch below:

Just like his twin brother, singer Peter Okoye of Psquare also used the Independence Day celebration to campaign for Peter Obi.

Media personality Toke Makinwa drew inspiration for her outfit from the Igbo culture.

See her photos below:

FG declares holiday to mark Independence Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government on Wednesday, September 28, declared Monday, October 3, a public holiday.

The holiday, according to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, is to mark the nation’s Independence anniversary.

Aregbesola also used the opportunity to assure Nigerians of the government’s commitment to tackling all the challenges facing the nation.

Source: Legit.ng