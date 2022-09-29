A Nigerian lady has stirred mixed reactions online after sharing a video showing her trying to keep calm under the influence of the "Holy Spirit"

According to her, she had to excuse herself from a class when the strong feeling reportedly came over her

Reactions to her video were divided between people who could relate to her story and TikTokers who doubted it

A Nigerian lady has made a short TikTok video to show people the moment she was reportedly inspired by the "Holy Spirit" and tried hard to control it.

The lady revealed that she had to step out of her class when she had an uncontrollable feeling. She could be seen covering her mouth with tears in her eyes to stop herself from making noise.

Many people wondered how she was able to record herself. Photo source: TikTok/@bad_bennyy

Experiencing the "Holy Spirit"

After some seconds of trying to keep herself calm, she steadied. The lady revealed that she loves the gift of the spirit that she has.

Towards the tail-end of the video, she showed that she is now better and calm as she posed for the camera.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail young lady's video

Below are some of the mixed reactions her video generated:

PrincessCharity said:

"Some things doesn't make sense until you've experienced it

Choco-sparkz9 said:

"So u had time to record."

Your dad’s favorite said:

"My dear na Anxiety attack Dey do you."

Kelz said:

"Nah you can’t control yourself when the Holy Ghost hits you.I’ve broken my phone in church while I was praying I got that touch that made me go for 3h."

fiestysmile said:

"If Holy Ghost handle you, you can’t handle your phone self."

DR Investor Carlos said:

"u sure say no be person mess for ur class."

Ella said:

"This generation, if na Konji she talk say hold her na, U go see the association of I can relate, but holy ghost, see comments, chaii."

Laura said:

"You record ...am edit then post am for tiktok osheyyyyyyyy."

Dee said:

"Yessss Daughter of Grace.. let it all out. Go deeper with him."

Source: Legit.ng