Nigerian singer Portable is known for his philanthropy and he recently got fans struggling to benefit from him

In a video sighted online, the singer was seen on stage during a performance to a large pool of excited fans

Portable decided to give out his shoes and he had a hard time deciding because of the numerous hands that reached out

Controversial fast-rising act Portable has stirred reactions online with many wondering why his fans would accept a gift from him.

In a video sighted online, the singer seen on stage with a truckload of people performed to an excited and energetic crowd.

Portable stirs reactions as he gives out shoes Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

In that moment, Portable took off his shoes and immediately a sea of hands shot up to receive them. The singer had a hard time picking out a recipient before he finally chose someone.

Nigerians react to Portable's act

ari_ke0630:

"The shoe go dey smell."

fresh_diamond2:

"Shoe wey go they smell bad."

osaspeezzy:

"How many people dey perform see people full stage."

only1_dollz:

"He fit call the person out say he reap am."

micbechy:

"And he collected it."

queenshandel:

"God Abeg I no want this kind shoe."

tolu_omojaiye:

"Lol wetin he go use Portable shoes do?"

nhe_yo_sky:

"Who collect zazu shoe u collect Chief amuludun shoe."

isaac_honeypie:

"I no go collect ooo make tomorrow reach now portable go bring ur matter comot say shoes wey him give you na 600m bigger than your entire family abeg oooo."

ope_seye:

"Shame on to the person wey collect shoe wey go dey smell like rotten egg."

Portable gives old beggar N1000 in Egypt

Controversial singer Portable may be known for stirring drama, but the rising star surely knows how to show love when he is on the streets.

The Zazu hitmaker was in Egypt, and just like he does when he storms neighbourhoods in Lagos, he decided to bless an old alms beggar.

In a video shared on Instagram, Portable was captured alongside some friends when he spotted the alms beggar.

The singer proceeded to call on the man and handed the N1000 note to him. The beggar appeared slightly confused until some indigenes explained the currency that was given to him. He appreciated Portable’s kind gesture and quickly walked away.

Source: Legit.ng