A die-hard female fan of music superstar, Davido, has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after a video of her emerged online

In the video, the fan was left crying uncontrollably as she sighted the singer in his ride while Davido looked on

The singer's surprising look at the lady crying inside the rain further made it even more hilarious that Nigerians can't stop talking about it

A young lady who is a big fan of music superstar, Davido, became a viral sensation after a video of her encounter with the singer emerged online.

In the video, the lady became uncontrollable as she sighed Davido and didn't mind the circumstances surrounding their meeting.

Female fan cries for Davido. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

She was standing in the rain and crying profusely while Davido was in his car looking surprised as he watched her unbelievable show of fan love.

Watch the emotional video below:

Nigerians react to the video of lady crying for Davido

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of a female fan who stood in the rain and cried profusely upon sighting Davido.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sharonofficial126:

"Is it just me,I can walk pass a celebrity I don’t see them as anything o abi na me nor just well?"

Meelahmalia_collectibles:

"Na only me no fit do this thing, not pride if I see celeb I really like I can hug and tell him or her am a fan but go this crazy can’t be me if no space to hug I move."

Gucci_tos:

"Person future wife in rain to watch another person husband chai."

Preda_juicy:

"I’ll really never understand why people go crazy over celebrities like this."

gege_blaq:

"Baba is flabbergasted abi na how them Dey carry speak that grammar?"

Yung_boss1:

"Normally that your serious girlfriend wey u Dey use brag, get celebrity wey she love. If dem by chance for work out. OTILO."

Source: Legit.ng