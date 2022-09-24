The Internet came alive when some unimaginably old videos of trending YBNL star, Ololade Asake, made it to social media

In the video, the several hits maker looked like a shadow of himself, and he was spotted with some of his old crew members

The old comparative photos of Mr Money With The Vibe crooner have got people talking about changes that are inevitable in human beings

A mashup of comparative photos of YBNL's rave of the moment, Ololade Asake, has emerged online, and Nigerians cannot but talk about it.

In the video posted by celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, the singer was seen in what looked like his throwback pictures of his struggling years, and he seemed to be a big shadow of his new superstar self.

Old photos of Asake emerge. Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Asake was chilling with some of his troop members in their traditional talking drums, and Nigerians couldn't stop talking about it.

The YBNL star's transformation was evident in the video, as whether he is actually the one featured in it remains a major topic of discussion.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video of Asake's transformation

Social media users across the nation have trooped to the comments section of Tunde Ednut's post about Asake's transformation video, most of them share hilarious reactions.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sneezemankind:

"No matter who you are right now greatness is INSIDE YOU. Find it, nurture it, and be great!"

Obaksolo:

"Consistency even when u are not seeing the light GODS TIMING."

Tommykastro:

"He didn’t bleach na suffer make m black e cover hin real complexion."

Trinitybandofficial:

"You see say others dey drum but baba Dey look for update on phone o logbon ju ogbon iwo lo gbon ju."

Biolorin:

"Make una free the guy , e don blow already na to consolidate remain."

Don Jazzy hails Asake's new album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy couldn't contain his excitement for Asake's new album as he took to his social media page to hail the street music sensation.

Don Baba J wrote on his page that the singer should just be given the award of the artist of the year already.

The Peace Be Unto you singer, who recently dropped his first official album titled Mr Money With The Vibe, is probably the biggest breakout star in the music industry in 2022.

