Popular Nigerian show host, Ebuka Obi - Uchendu , got social media buzzing when he shared a video of his encounter with an elephant online

- , The media personality was stunned when an elephant he newly met recognised him and returned a face cap to him

Applauding its memory, Ebuka revealed in the caption that the animal only faintly heard his name once

How well do you know elephants? Well, show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is providing some insight about the gargantuan aminal.

Ebuka visited an elephant with music star, Banky W, and shared updates from the interesting visit on his Twitter page.

Ebuka visited an elephant and was impressed by its memory. Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

He lauded the animal's retentive memory as it responded to a call just after hearing his name once.

The elephant returned a face cap to the show host when his name was called.

He captioned the fun video:

"Speaking of an elephant's memory, she only faintly heard my name once."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Ebuka's video with an elephant

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Ebuka's video. Like the TV show host, some of them were stunned as well.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Marys_lair:

"Elephants have employed influencers for Good PR."

TosinToyin_:

"I hope you didn't offend her, make she no find you come Lagos ooo."

Chijiokegodwin:

"An elephant has better memory than some office holders in Nigeria."

Izrafo:

"Please, I am curious. Ebuka can you change position let's see the Elephant give you the cap again on hearing your name while you are positioned at a different point."

Kory_Babatope:

"An elephants memory has been a subject of memory tests for generations, put to sophisticated tests and always passed. This your impromptu test No be am at all, if there’s doubt Atleast come up with something a little more brilliant. A little more challenging."

KassandraUgoch1:

"Ebuka was just shaking small,s mall like Shaky-Shaky baby...The fear of elephants."

