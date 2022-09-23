Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu has shared some motivational words with his fans and followers

The Zazu singer, in a video, advised his fans not to keep the key to their success in someone else’s pocket

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked funny reactions from netizens, with many hailing Portable

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular controversial singer Portable Zazu is trending on social media over a video of him dropping some motivational quotes for his fans and followers.

Speaking in English in the viral video, Portable urged his fans and followers not to place the key to their success in someone else's hands.

Portable Zazu turns motivational speaker. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“Never put the key to your success in someone else's pocket o. I don't know English but I will try.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the video below:

Internet users react as Portable Zazu turns motivational speaker

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

tbellz07:

"Like play like play,portable is now wearing cloth o."

parrotprince:

"Akoiii motivational speaker."

obiajumike:

"Which kinda accent be this abeg?"

priscillia_oluchi_:

"Never puri key to your success in someone else pocket ooo! Wa!!! Motivation speaker isonu. Run ju pa, ma re rin!! Akoi grace has spoken, over and out!!."

zvynbaker:

"Thank you for this portable Especially that Wa part. It has helped me."

xcentod:

"Make I use this one hold body.."

mikkytorino:

"Incase you didn't hear what he said "Never put the keys of you success in someone else's pocket."

horlabeezyperfumery1:

"Plenty things don happen inside Abule Abeg, don’t put your perfume where your friends will steal it oo, just tell them to come buy theirs."

mirayor03:

"Kini maaa idamu music industry we understand u mafoh."

Portable warns those comparing Asake to Wizkid

Nigerian singer Portable Zazu sent a message to Nigerians comparing YBNL artist Asake to music star Wizkid.

According to Portable, it is wrong to compare Asake with the likes of Wizkid, Olamide, Davido and Burna Boy as they are in the same group.

Portable added that he and Asake are in the same set as they made it to the limelight almost the same time, thanks to YBNL boss Olamide.

Source: Legit.ng