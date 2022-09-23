Shakira has broken the silence about her ongoing divorce from footballer Gerard Piqué and said she's heartbroken about their family breaking

The musician also said her main mission now is to protect her kids, especially from paparazzi who are constantly following them

She also talked about sacrificing her career and moving to Spain to support her footballer estranged hubby and called it a sacrifice of love

Renowned singer Shakira has opened up on handling divorce from her footballer estranged hubby Gerard Piqué and maintained she's only thinking of her kids.

Shakira, her estranged hubby, and their children. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Shakira on abandoning career for her hubby's

The 45-year-old Hips Don't Lie hitmaker is ELLE's October digital cover girl, and she told the publication she's committed to protecting her two sons, whom she shares with the footballer.

Shakira also said she constantly has paparazzi outside her house, making things hard for her and the boys.

"It's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it. There's not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house. You know, we can't take a walk in the park like a regular family, have an ice cream, or do any activity without paparazzi following us," she said.

The singer also said hitting the headlines always has made things chaotic for her, but she constantly tries to hide the situation from her 7 and 9-year-old boys.

"I try to do it and to protect them because that's my number one mission in life. They deserve a normal life. It's just a total circus, and everyone is speculating about all of these aspects of our, and more importantly, our children's lives, and a lot of it isn't even true," she added.

Shakira, who put her career aside to live in Spain for her estranged hubby to play football and build his career, said she now is focusing on finding a better way to raise her kids.

"I mean, one of the two of us had to make a sacrifice, right?" she said, later adding. "And I did it. I put my career in second gear, and I came to Spain to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love," she added.

She is currently finding a way to co-parent with her ex while dealing with the end of her union.

