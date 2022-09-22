A Nigerian lady, Fola Francis, has taken to social media to share her discovery upon her return home

She had left her apartment for the past 7 months after she got death threats from neighbours and people around

Fola shared a clip showing the state of the apartment, raising concerns that someone had tried to break in to harm her probably

A Nigerian lady identified as Fola Francis has revealed the state of her apartment 7 months after she fled from the place due to death threats.

Fola said she got death threats from neighbours and people who resided around her, but didn't state why.

Fola ran away because she got death threats. Photo Credit: TikTok/@folafrancis

Source: UGC

Fola is a Nigerian transgender who wishes to be addressed as a female as seen on her TikTok bio.

She made a video showing the dirty and dusty state of her cockroach-infested abandoned apartment.

"I hope i get to live the rest of my life in peace," she captioned her TikTok post.

She showed a removed window mosquito net that appeared to have been tampered with, insinuating that someone tried to break in to harm her thinking she was in.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Anjojo said:

"This breaks my heart. Sending you my love and a happy life from now on."

hotttgirlash said:

"Sending you so much love my darling. I am so incredibly sorry that you had to go through such a traumatic experience."

BG said:

"So sorry that you had to leave and rebuild but I'm super excited for the new life you get to rebuild and I hope you find joy through it all❤️."

lol nope said:

"Is there anyway to help? this is genuinely so frustrating i dont know why our country ppl are so hateful."

Plant Boy said:

"Wow this is so heart breaking. The snake plant surviving after seven months gave me joy and the fact that you took it with you."

Source: Legit.ng