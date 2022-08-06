Khloe Kardashian has made an addition to the Kardashian family as she welcomed her second child recently

The Kardashian and her ex-lover Tristan Thompson had previously reported having wanted an addition to their family before they parted ways

The reality star had opened up about her struggles to conceive in their Kardashian show and later opted for surrogacy

True Thompson is the couple's first child and their son is the second and fans could not help but congratulate the parents

Reality star Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Khloe Kardashian have welcomed their second child.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome their second child. Photo: Khloe Kardashian.

Source: UGC

Khloe who has always loved motherhood and when she broke the news that she was expecting a second bundle of joy via surrogacy, she noted she was extremely grateful.

The reality star had opened up about her struggles to conceive in their Kardashian show, she revealed doctors had told her it would be a high-risk pregnancy.

The two parents welcomed a boy via surrogacy and have not yet decided on his name according to PEOPLE.

Kardashian and the athlete are parents to 4-year-old True Thompson and the Good American founder has always noted she was her best friend.

