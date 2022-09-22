Young Nigerian singer Benkrezt has taken to social media to call out his senior colleagues Burna Boy and Timaya for not doing enough to support upcoming artists

Benkrezt compared both musicians to their counterpart Olamide detailing how the singer has helped a lot of Yoruba artists and helped them become superstars

He further noted that there are a lot of talented young artists in the south, especially in Port Harcourt, who only need a platform like that of Timaya and Burna Boy to become stars

Young Nigerian singer Benkrezt has, in an uncharacteristic way, taken to his Insta-story to slam Burna Boy and Timaya for both not doing enough to support upcoming artists from the south-south region of the country.

Benkrezt, in his public statement, called out his senior colleagues to follow in the footstep of the famous rapper Olamide and use their platforms to help promote upcoming singers.

Olamide has been hailed by many for spotting talents like Fireboy DML, Asake, Lil Keh, Phyno, Naira Marley, Lyta, Zlatan Ibile, Viktoh, and Portable. And the truth is that these guys got their big breaks in the music industry only after Olamide took them under his wings and used his platform to promote them.

Benkrezt, a Port-Harcourt-based singer, has urged Burna Boy and Timaya to take up the challenge and help promote more upcoming acts.

See the singer's statement below:

"Olamide has helped a lot of local content (artists) from the west (Lasgidi) rise & stand Burna Boy and Timaya, please do the same in the south (Port Harcourt), we use God beg una. Plenty talents dey for south but helpers far from us."

