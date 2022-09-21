Popular media personality Toke Makinwa and fans of BBNaija housemate Phyna got into a head to head battle

The TV host had created to a post about checking your partner's phone and she asked someone to help go through her lover's phone

Toke however warned the Twitter user not to do what Phyna did to Amaka and start dating her lover instead

Popular media personality and TV host Toke Makinwa is currently trending on Twitter after she made a statement involving BBNaija housemate Phyna.

The TV host had asked if people still check their partner's phone to know what they have been up to behind their backs.

Nigerians react as Toke tells someone not to 'Phyna' her Photo credit: @tokstarr/@unusualphyna

A follower identified as Isreal revealed that he checks his partner's phone to know if he is wasting his time with them.

"Do people still check their partners' phones???? I don't check cos I don't want mine checked too. Not that I'm cheating, that doesnt worry me as much as the group chats with my girls. Phewwww the tea "

See the exchange below:

In a reply to Isreal, Toke jokingly asked if he can go through her partner's phone for her but however warned him not to 'Phyna' her and start dating him instead.

"Haha. can you help me check mine too cos I don't have power and I admire your strength. But don't phyna me o, next thing now you'll start dating him."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Toke's statement

@Adedamolaa__:

"You’re too old for this Omotoke "

@Tachastands:

"Toke Now I love this lady. No one wants to he phynaed!!!"

@shadyfavorite:

"This mumu fake British girl that gets surgery every 3 days still can’t keep a man but atleast phyna doesn’t have to change herself for one! #BBnaija"

@Dianarock15:

"Your starpower no reach to make the buzz trend. That's why every opportunity you see,you sub housemates that are loved & popular so that their fans can engage you. Pray tell what Phyna did to you? Your body is the pics ppl going for BBL shows their doctor not to "Toke"them #Bbnaija"

@sweetest_Jules:

"Don’t Phyna you? You mean don’t Toke you? Toke, didn’t a woman repossess a house her husband bought for you? The house you said you bought with hard work? Since when is ashawo hard work? Atleast Phyna isn’t out here following married men for money. @tokstarr."

