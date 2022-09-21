British-Nigerian rapper Skepta recently had an interesting live session on Instagram and some Nigerian fans hopped on the ride

A portion of the session making the rounds on social media captured the unexpected moment he briefly spoke the Igbo language

Skepta’s words sparked mixed reactions from many online, with some fans saying the rapper sounds way too Nigerian

British-Nigerian rap musician Joseph Olaitan Adenuga aka Skepta is currently trending in the Nigerian social media space.

The rapper recently had a live session on Instagram and he took many by surprise after speaking in an indigenous Nigerian language.

Rap star Skepta surprises many as he speaks Igbo in video. Photo: @skeptagram

“Agaracha must come back,” Skepta was heard saying in a portion of the IG session that has now gone viral online.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

As expected, the rapper’s words came as a surprise to many online and they had different things to say.

Check out some comments sighted below:

oyinda_s said:

"Yooo him and burna boy sound the exact same I was like who’s talking."

gregrics said:

"He sounds like Burna."

__folaaaaa said:

"He’s sounding too Nigerian for me ! Ion like that Big Skept ."

bb_amaka said:

"Agaracha. I've not heard that in a while."

etty_ine2 said:

"No be 90s way Agaracha must to come back now Agaracha don wise."

iampeppi_ said:

"Jeez!! Agaracha must come back!! Haven't heard that since 1998. Where my pitakwa people."

olaedo_melissa said:

"He just learnt that agaracha must come back so e de shark am. One Igbo person don enter him life."

chuvanoofficial said:

"Why he sounding like he grew up in Anambra tho?"

