Singer Burna Boy’s music connects with millions of people around the world and it appears kids are not left out

A video making the rounds online captured the moment a crying toddler immediately became calm as Burna’s Last Last came on

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video with one individual wondering if the boy was heartbroken in his previous life

Both the young and old are completely in love with Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s music and this is evident in a video currently making the rounds online.

In the clip sighted by Legit.ng, a toddler was spotted in bed putting up a tantrum as an older woman tried to keep him calm.

Crying toddler becomes calm as Burna Boy's Last Last comes on. Photo: @burnaboygram/@gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

However, the efforts to keep the little man calm proved futile until he heard Burna Boy’s Last Last song come on.

Without wasting time, the toddler started vibing to the track and even tried to mouth some of the lyrics in the heartbreak song.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

iam_kvngtariah said:

"The child knows good music."

thisismaylender said:

"All the kids with lamba..na breakfast motivate am ."

igwe_micky said:

"little man was heartbroken in his previous life."

mercy_oladejo

"No be cartoon suppose dey Jinja the pickin, like I don't get."

morgan_of_lasgidiii said:

"Normally Odogwu na bitters but this Odogwu dey sweet the baby ."

austin_kendrick__ said:

"1 odogwu bitters for u my boy ."

tobismallzgram said:

"1 million don sure for this family if na David ."

jude__olivia said:

"If u watched more than twice, pls gather here for a brief meeting ."

_callme_fatima_ said:

"This song dey calm emotions down walahi ."

Jamaican lady sings Burna Boy's Last Last in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a Jamaican lady who trended online after covering singer Burna Boy‘s hit “Last last” in a brilliant way.

In a video, she sang verse 2 of the song with ease and delivered the Pidgin lyrics while adding her personal vocal touch.

The performance was indeed spectacular that some fans hinted at a possible future collaboration with Burna Boy.

Source: Legit.ng