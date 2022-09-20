Popular Nigerian singer, Waje, got fans talking after she showed interest in working with her junior colleague, Tems

She appealed to fans to try and convince Tems to work with her after telling netizens to imagine both of them on a track

Waje’s plea was however followed by backlash as netizens accused her of behaving like an upcoming artiste

Nigerian music star, Waje, has become a trending topic online after she showed interest in collaborating with her junior colleague, Tems.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the Wish crooner told her fans to imagine her and Tems together on a song.

Not stopping there, she proceeded to pleading with fans to try and convince Tems for them to make it happen.

Fans drag Waje for begging Tems for music collaboration on social media. Photos: @officialwaje, @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Imagine @temsbaby and I on track. Please guys whisper to her.”

See her tweet below:

Waje’s plea for fans to beg Tems to work with her stirs mixed feelings

Waje’s post did not seem to go down well with a number of netizens after she pleaded with them to try and convince Tems to collaborate with her. Some of them accused her of behaving like an upcoming artist while others said she should reach out to Tems’ management by herself.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Briggs told Waje to approach Tems' management:

Khan noted that Waje is a aunty in the industry:

Kimo told Waje to stop acting like a novice:

This tweep blasted those being savage with their replies:

This tweep wrote:

This tweep said an old taker was begging a new taker:

This tweep wants to know how many upcoming artistes Waje has also featured:

Tee wrote:

Emir tweeted:

Hmm.

