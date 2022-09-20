Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, has now reacted to rumours about her broken marriage on social media

The movie star appeared to confirm her single status in a recent social media post and it got people talking

Fans shared their mixed reactions at the news while the actress’ friends joked about selling her to the highest bidder

Popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, has got fans talking after she spoke on her single status on social media.

The movie star is one celebrity who managed to keep her family and private life away from the public eye but rumours still managed to make the rounds that she had separated from her husband.

According to the claims, Chioma was a victim of domestic abuse and she is no longer in the marriage.

Actress Chioma Akpotha causes buzz as she confirms single status. Photos: @chiomaakpotha

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the movie star seemed to confirm the news that she is no longer married.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a TikTok video of herself where she noted that she is single.

Not stopping there, she took to the caption to note that it is what it is. She also accompanied it with a caption of her maiden name without her husband’s last name.

She wrote:

“Iriz wha ririz #ChiomaChukwuka”.

See the video below:

Chioma Akpotha’s friends corroborate her single status, fans react

Not long after the actress shared her video, fans and colleagues took to the comment section to react. Fellow movie star, Omoni Oboli, seemed to confirm the news. Read what some of them had to say below:

Omonioboli:

“My hot friend! Selling you to the highest bidder .”

Nnvmd:

“If you wan signal us signal us..stop going tru the corner..Asa!.”

Germainob:

“If you're single the where's your maiden name?”

Fig8kimberly:

“oh wait, was she married before?”

Absolute_delight:

“I hear the man used to hit her. Oloriburuku”

Sandy_nene:

“She’s been single for years now.”

Ugonnwa_:

“She has been single for almost 2 years now,heard her husband was beating her and with the courage from her friends she had to leave at some point.”

Thetruthminder:

“Na una wan d*e for inside loveless marriage na. May Yul is happy with all of the saga going on so she can keep cashing out…. If e sure for may make she leave her marriage. Online and real life no be the same. If she’s truly not happy with the marriage may pack your stuff and go…”

Hmm.

Chioma Akpotha and oyinbo man dance with masquerades

Legit.ng previously reported that Chioma Akpotha sparked hilarious reactions after sharing a video of herself, a white man, Jerome Webber and masquerades online.

The actress revealed that Jerome has never been to Nigeria before but he had a nice time chilling with the people.

Chioma further asked her fans what culture means to them, but most of them were more concerned about the white man's dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng