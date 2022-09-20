Veteran music producer and record label boss ID Cabasa lends his voice to the raging issue between famous skit maker Carter Efe and fast-rising singer Berri Tiga

The former Coded Tunes boss said he had watched the two young creatives make a mess of simple things that could have been resolved maturely

ID Cabasa also noted that he doesn't believe the prevalent statement that Carter Efe would've offered Berri just a 5% stake in the ownership of the song

Record label boss and veteran music producer ID Cabasa weigh in on the song ownership issue between comedian Carter Efe and singer Berri Tiga.

The Coded Tunes boss said during a chat with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons that both artists are currently having issues because they are both not fully into the business of music making.

Veteran producer ID Cabasa advises Carter Efe and Berri Tiga on how to resolve their song issue. Photo credit: @idcabasa/@carterefe/@berri_tiga

He noted that all of the back and forth and publicly calling each out wouldn't have happened if they were mature enough to sit down and discuss things.

Cabasa had this to say about the song Machala:

"That song is a good song that both of them should actually be enjoying, all that is needed is for them to put aside their ego."

He continued proffering the best way to resolve things:

"I believe the best option is for them to sit down as friends with lawyers, to actually help them sort all of this. The reason why they're fighting and putting all of this things out is because they're not fully into the music business, if both of them are into the business of making music and releasing music all of this things would not have happened"

The sharing formula when agreements are not pre-reached it's 50-50

Cabasa explained that if an agreement was never reached before a song was published, it is an unwritten rule that the sharing formula for songs is usually fifty-fifty between the producer and the artist that sang the song.

Cabasa then slammed the idea that Berri Tiga was offered five per cent, saying that's nothing but an absolute devaluation of Berri's creativity and grossly unfair.

The former record label executive had this to say about how the dividends of the song should be shared:

"As simple as it is, no artist usually gets full ownership of any song. It is an unwritten law that if I do a song with you, gentleman agreement when it comes to publishing, for instance, between the producer of a song and an artist, is 50-50. But from the conversation online they're saying they offered Berri Tiga 5% which I don't believe, however if that's true its is grossly unfair and absolute devaluation of creativity"

However, the music veteran noted that the efforts and contributions of Carter Efe shouldn't be underestimated, that he might not know how to sing, write or produce, but his presence in the song helped promote it.

