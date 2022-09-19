Actress Halima Abubaker has taken to social media with several posts, finally confirming that she had an affair with a popular cleric, Johnson Sule

The movie star disclosed how she was deceived by Sule and betrayed by her colleague Shan George whom she took like a sister

Halima admitted her mistakes and the mess she created for herself and also vowed to stop lying about the matter

Popular and controversial Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has caused quite a stir on social media with a revelation.

After several call-outs and speculations, Abubakar has finally admitted to the public that she had an affair with a certain Johnson Sule, who is popular.

Halime Abubakar calls out Shan George with evidence Photo credit: @halimaabubakar/@shangeorge

Source: Instagram

Halima confesses to affair with Sule

The actress started her revelation by pointing out that she was deceived by Sule who had told her that he is separated with three kids.

She continued by saying that she knows she messed up, but she is done lying to cover up the matter that initially stemmed from a lie.

The actress added that she is currently fighting a battle head on and the people she is at war with, as well as the devil, will not win.

Halima calls out Shan George

In the same thread, Halima called out her older colleague Shan George, as she shared her conversation with another person denying her despite a conversation they had on the Sule issue.

Apparently, Halima had no idea George was against her as she had been dining and moving with her enemy all along.

The embattled actress also added that the same Shan George told people she had cancer four years ago, a statement she eventually denied and apologised for.

"Pls be careful with friends and co workers. They love no one . I used to call her Mami, why you still ffing me? Thank God I never took anything from you. Shan you said I had cancer 4 years ago which you denied and apologize and I tell you I don't k ow where my problem is from? You calling me names again."

See posts below:

Nigerians react to Halima Abubakar's confession

soniaogiri:

"Hi sweetie. Can’t reach you. Know you are loved and we praying for you."

agborqueeneth:

"God got you covered 100% plus jara my strong mami with a diamond heart❤️"

nelly.oly:

"Awww my Diva welcome backI missed you so much I've been praying for you all these while, despite I don't know you in person please dear take care of yourself very well,I love you happy to see your post"

queens_luxurystore_ng:

"Na you go bring dat man down fall........He can never touch your life ....our prayers are with you"

ugo_____mma:

"Matter wey long pass 3rd mainland bridge "

beighdiva50:

"I feel so bad for her….Someone’s spiritual daddy!!!!"

evelyn____xx:

"There’s no smoke without fire. I wonder how this man still have crowd in his church. There’s no way 3 or even more women are lying against him."

Actress Queeneth Agbor speaks on Halima Abubakar's pain

Following the revelations and allegations from a popular blogger about actress Halima Abubakar’s ordeal and relationship with a popular Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Suleman, the actress’ close friend, Queeneth Agbor spoke on her experience with her colleague.

According to Queen, she was with Halima and watched her bleed non-stop. She said she saw her experience a series of scary headaches, but she never knew it was deeper than what she saw.

She said she kept mixing mint leaf water, thinking it was just a normal bloated tummy that worried Halima.

