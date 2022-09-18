"I Don't Know How to Go Through This": Heartbroken Lady Leaks Chats With Lover who Married Someone Else
- A heartbroken lady, Salma, has shared her conversation with lover who got married to another woman without informing her
- Salma was the only girl who stayed with him when he had nothing, and she never thought he would cheat on her
- While sharing screenshots of her WhatsApp conversation with him, she lamented about being unable to move on
A lady identified as Salma has cried out on Twitter after getting betrayed by the man she loves.
Salma stood by her boyfriend when he had nothing, only for him to cheat on her and get married to someone else.
In screenshots of their conversation which she shared online, the young man confirmed that Salma actually stood by him when he was poor.
He, however, claimed that she is still the one he wants to be with, adding that he only got married to someone else because of his mother.
The young man went on to reveal that he has made plans to divorce his newly wedded woman two months after their wedding.
Sharing the chats on Twitter, Salma said her heart is heavy and she doesn't know how to cope with the pain.
"My heart is so heavy right now. I don't even know how to go through this", she said.
Netizens share their thoughts
Broken Wingx said:
"Is this not madness? “Auren is like for my mom” As per the wife is for the mother or what?
Please ask Allah to remove every manner of affection you have for this man from your heart! You need your peace of mind!"
Sule Jarma wrote:
"You should hear him out atleast, alot of times we take action without making a thorough research and get to the bottom of what actually happened."
Dare Chukwuemeka reacted:
"Omo, I don't understand the Hausa part sha. What I just know is Baba got married guys."
Zarah Shittu commented:
"If u like trust men. Men will always be men. Allah ya zaba maki mafi alkhairi sis."
Rajmann added:
"He was caught in-between not offending his mum and satisfying his heart desires. It's a tough call."
Wife plays trick to catch cheating husband
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who lives abroad has narrated how she found out that her husband was cheating on her.
According to the young mother, she was informed by an oyinbo neighbour about a mysterious girl who always comes over whenever she leaves for work. The lady usually arrives at the house a few minutes after she must have left for work.
The angry woman decided to stage a plan to catch her husband in the act. She pretended to leave for work but stayed around the corner.
