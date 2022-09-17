A number of Nigerian celebrities put their inner masquerades on display as they stormed a movie premiere

The event which was called Ojuju Ball had top celebrities in attendance who competed to fit the theme with their outfits

Top actresses, BBNaija stars, musicians and other socialites were in attendance as they gave online fans something to talk about

Nigerians are known to be party rockers and celebrities in particular gave fans a lot to talk about over their outfits at the Ojuju ball.

On the night of Friday, September 16, the Nigerian social media space was taken over by photos and videos of Nigerian celebrities who attended the Brotherhood movie premiere.

The event was also called the Ojuju Ball and as expected, these socialites tried to outdo each other with their outfits as they stormed the occasion.

Nigerian celebrities dress like masquerades at Ojuju Ball. Photos: @princenelsonenwerem, @bammybestowed, @tobibakre, @ifuennada.

Themed events have become a thing in Nigeria especially among celebrity circles and the Ojuju Ball saw a number of stars dressing like masquerades and other scary but beautiful characters to fit the occasion.

Top stars such as Mercy Aigbe, Falz, Tobi Bakre, Priscilla Ojo, Pretty Mike, BBNaija stars and more were also present at the show.

Photos and videos from the event have gone viral showing impressive displays that got people talking on social media. See some of their snaps below:

Masquerades in colorful outfits as well as shirtless drummers wearing big beaded necklaces and tiki face paints spotted at the entrance of the venue:

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy, attended the show looking ‘venomous’ in her green outfit and serpent inspired makeup that left a fan calling her “witchcraft tinkerbell”.

Mercy Aigbe on the other hand attended the Ojuju Ball in a gold ‘caged’ frock and hat with an over-the-top silver hairstyle.

BBNaija star Tobi Bakre and rapper Falz’ impressive display at the entrance of the venue also did not go unnoticed. They stormed the venue with their impressive face masks and face paint. See videos below:

Ex-BBNaija stars were also not found wanting as they continue to stamp their place in the entertainment industry.

See some photos and videos of them at the Ojuju Ball below:

See more snaps of socialites and celebrity guests:

