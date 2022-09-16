The Big Brother reality show is set to give its fans a new experience as organizers announce that it is not going to be business as usual

Next year's edition is going to see housemates from Nigeria and South African coming together in one house

The new development have sparked reactions from some of the show's former housemates in Nigeria as they joined fans to look forward to the next episode

The organizers of the Big Brother show are about to give their fans a different feel as they are set to merge two countries together in the next edition of the show.

The MultiChoice Group is switching things up with a new Big Brother show. This time, it’s Big Brother Naija + SA. Housemates will be made up from the two countries.

BBNaija to introduce new pattern.

Source: Instagram

The CEO of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe made this known on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the MultiChoice Media Showcase event held in Lagos.

He added that the show will be happening next year and fans are looking forward to it.

The 2023 edition of the show is billed to be a match-up between Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi, filled with winners from previous seasons of both shows from Nigeria and South Africa and broadcast on DStv across Africa in 2023.

After seven seasons of Big Brother Naija in Nigeria and five seasons of Big Brother Mzansi, MultiChoice and M-Net are working on bringing the former contestants of both countries’ versions together in one show with the working title of Big Brother Face-Off.

Some BBNaija housemates have expressed their excitement about the new development as they look forward to it.

Tobi was the host of the show and he looked forward to the SA Naija matchup

According to him:

Gigdiffia Said:

Dorathy Bachar of the Lockdown edition said:

Cross of the Shine Ya Edition said:

Pere Egbi said:

