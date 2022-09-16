Contestants of the Naija Star Search have been reduced to 17, out of which seven of them will make the finalists

The contestants have been divided into three groups under each of the judges, Kenny Ogungbe, ID Cabasa and Asha Gangali

Adams Ibrahim Adebola, popularly known as VJ Adams, an OAP, has been named the host of the show

Naija Star Search is a reality show aimed at discovering the next generation of Afrobeats superstars.

The group stage of the show kicks off with celebrity OAP VJ Adams as the show host.

The judges have unveiled 17 contestants, five females and 12 males, consisting of talented Afrobeats youths out of the hundreds of young people who started the race with them to be a part of the show.

To win the coveted cash prize and other benefits, the finalists are expected to present only Nigerian songs, ranging from the classics and contemporaries as starters to singing their original songs as composed by them.

The contestants have been grouped into three according to the number of judges who are expected to mentor and groom them with their wealth of experience.

The judges, Kenny Ogungbe, ID Cabasa and Asha Gangali, will train and use their wealth of experience in the Nigerian music industry to bring out the stars in them

Under Team Asha are contestants Sparrowh, TOMs, MB Dre, Specko and Kachi.

For Team Cabasa, there are Jaydbody, Greysky, Denerio, Esjay, Thekhaleed and Skimzo.

And Team Keke include eMzez, Eniolá, Black Bella, SKIFFY, Melo and Jazzman.

Members of the three teams are expected to go head to head to earn a place among the final seven who are to be groomed by the Kennis Music label. They will also be given a platform expected to nurture their raw talents, develop them and make them superstars, aside from the coveted N10 million star prize.

Kenny Ogungbe claims Kennis Musc has the biggest music catalogue

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kenny 'Keke' Ogungbe, in an interview, boasted of how big his CV is and his impact on the Nigerian music industry.

The music label boss boldly claimed his company has the biggest music catalogue. He said:

Ogungbe said in the spate o 12 years, he has produced over 80 albums, with each album having an average of 12 songs. Kennis Music has the highest number of songs in a catalogue, the biggest in Afrobeat till today. From 2000 to 2022, if you ask everyone to bring out their catalogue, nobody can do that. Kennis Music has released over 80 albums in the last 20 years, an average of 12 songs per album."

