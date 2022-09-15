The organizers of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have released the nominees' list of this year's award and as expected some Nigerian stars featured in it

Superstars like Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, and Tiwa Savage got multiple nominations as they battle others for the coveted price

The event will take place later this year and fans have shared mixed reactions, some of them pointed out stars who missed out

Nigerian music superstars, Burna Boy, Fire Boy, Kizz Daniel and Tiwa Savage get four nominations each as All Africa Music Awards A(AFRIMA) announced its nominees' list for the 2022 edition of the show.

Burna Bor will battle it out in the Best Male Artiste West Africa, Song of the year, Album of the year and Artiste of the Year categories while Fire Boy will compete with him in the Best Male Arstiste West Africa category, Song of the Year and Artiste of the year.

Nigerians stars feature as AFRIMA releases nominees' list Credit: @afrima.official @burnaboygram @tiwasage @kizzdaniel.

The YBNL star also got the nod in the Producer of the year category and Best African Collaboration.

Another Nigerian with four nominations is Kizz Daniel was also considered for the Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Song of the Year, Artiste of the Year and Best African Collaboration.

Tiwa Savage was nominated in the Best Female Artiste in Western Africa category, Artiste of the Year, Best African Collaboration and Best Artiste.

CKay and Ruger also got nominations, the award is billed to take place between December 8-11, 2022.

Check out the official press release below:

Fans react to AFRIMA's nominees' list

Social media users have reacted differently to AFRIMA's nominees' list, some of them pointed out the obvious ommissions.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Fellowship_fog:

"It's clear these awards are not meant for all genres in Africa, Gospel is not recognized especially African traditional Gospel It was a waste of time."

Ianjohn106:

"Where is Harmonize you cant be serious or he comes from America and we dont know."

Kenny_lytes:

"You didn't nominate Wizkid."

