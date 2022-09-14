Ace skit maker Zicsaloma has sparked a controversy online after sharing a video of his dog scattering his room and comparing the canine's action to the Afro-street singer, Portable

Zic shared a clip of his excited mutt jumping and running around in his bedroom without any real purpose; the dog's behaviour had left the comic shocked and upset

The comedian, in reaction to the canine's behaviour, slammed the dog, asking it, if it were friends with the famous Zazu crooner

Famous Nigerian skit maker and comedian Aloma Isaac Junior better known as Zicsaloma, has sparked a conversation online after sharing a video on his Insta-story, his dog, misbehaving and comparing the dog's behaviour to that of ace Afro-street singer Portable.

Zicsaloma's video comparing his dog to singer Portable has attracted a lot of attention as many have called it disrespectful and demeaning, while some have supported the comics' behaviour.

Skit maker Zicsaloma sparks reactions online after he compared his dog's behaviour to that of singer Portable. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

The skit maker's post is coming days after many had called for the rehabilitation of the controversial Zazu singer after a wild performance he was recently sighted doing on stage.

Zicsaloma could be heard in the video asking his dog if it were friends with Portable after it scattered his bedroom, revealing that this particular reason is why he never allows it into his room.

Watch the video clip below:

Read some of the reactions Zicsaloma's post stirred online:

@misschidel:

"Una don too insult my super star portable nd I don’t like it."

@sologoldz:

"Shey portable come be dog ni ."

@teesbeautylane:

"The dog dey hyper true true…..e reach to ask ."

@db_naturals_:

"Portable wee soon come for you ."

@teeh_lyfstyle:

"Lmao portable is coming for you sho ti ye ."

@aymid_official:

"Dog... idamu bedroom Wahala Dog ."

@priscillia_oluchi_:

"Justice for portable! Justice for Akoi grace. Biza biza!."

@standxl:

"Wetin u wan start ur power no go carry am."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, recently made the headlines over a viral video of him dancing gaga at a show.

The video showed when Portable lost control as he went cuckoo on stage with several people, including the bouncers holding him back.

In another video clip, the Zazu singer was on the floor as he acted as if he wanted to lie down while still exhibiting strange behaviours.

Source: Legit.ng