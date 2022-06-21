An aide to Ifeanyi Okowa, Ossai Ovie Success said singer Portable needs help before he gets himself damaged all in the name of fame

Ossai suggested that the Zazoo crooner should be taken to an alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre over his acts in public

The governor's aide also declared his love for Portable and his talent but raised alarm over his career

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's aide, Ossai Ovie Success got social media buzzing when he made comments about a popular singer, Portable.

The governor's aide raised an alarm about Portable addiction to alcohol and drugs and insisted that the act can damage him and his growing music career.

Governor Okowa's aide expresses concern about Portable. Credit: @portablebaeby @ossaioviesuccessofficial

Source: Instagram

He also expressed his love for the singer for defeating poverty.

"As a young boy, I love Zazu singer Portable zeal of defeating poverty but the truth must be told. There are a lot of misbehaviors in him that are associated with too much alcohol and drugs. This young boy needs to be taken care of before he get himself damaged all in the name of fame."

Ossai said Portable's act might lead to kidney problems or affect his career while the fans are hailing him.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Ossai's comments about Portable

Social media users agreed with Ossai's comments about Portable and they shared their opinions.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

l.tobiloba:

"That is the unfortunate reality, nothing but the facts. From his picture here, you can tell he is not alright. People, however, will not want to offend you as long as they benefit from you."

Zainab_omolara_:

"The guy is getting out of hand."

Its_racheal__:

"Portable doesn’t need any help please."

Onyinyechistephen:

"He’s right, Portable just dey behave like nuisance."

