Popular Nollywood actress Adunni Ade’s handsome sons have got fans gushing over them on social media

The film star shared a funny video of herself with her boys and how two of them are introverts, with one of them an extrovert

Many fans laughed at the funny video, while others were quick to point out just how good-looking her boys are

Popular Nigerian actress Adunni Ade’s handsome sons caused a frenzy on social media as fans gushed over their good looks.

It all started when the film star posted a funny video of herself with her boys on her official Instagram page.

In the video, the movie star and one of her sons were seen looking fed up after having a social encounter with someone.

Adunni Ade shares funny video with handsome sons. Photos: @adunniade

Source: Instagram

On the other hand, the actress’ second son seemed to enjoy every moment of the outing and asked if they could do it again the next day. Adunni and her first son did not seem to buy the idea.

According to the actress, that is what happens when there are two introverts and one extrovert.

In her caption, Adunni explained that it was a daily struggle and that those who know, know.

See the funny video below:

Fans gush over actress’ handsome son, laugh over funny video

Read what netizens had to say about the clip below:

Alexxekubo:

“ I miss my boys.”

Winnie_drealtor:

“Your kids are so cute.”

Hadizakere:

“They are such mini yous. So cute ”

Adebukolalaw:

“This is me all day my daughter the one be booking trips and lunch etc. I love staying indoors.”

Immaculate.mary:

“ my kids are always happy to go home. They just love the peace and comfort of their home.”

Testifier_21:

“See as person children fresh and cute.”

Theycallmec.h.i.n:

“Your boys are so handsome.”

Nice one.

Adunni Ade calls out colleagues bodyshaming her

In a recent statement, popular Yoruba actress Adunni Ade has called out some of her colleagues in the movie industry who use fake pages to troll her over her backside.

Adunni, who is a mother of two boys, in a lengthy post via her social media timeline, revealed she remains good looking for her age.

The actress said those trolling her because of her backside should mind their respective businesses and leave her alone.

