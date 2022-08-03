Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu, gave the audience more than a music show during one of his live performances

The video showed Burna Boy raising his hands in the direction of his mother, who in turn tried to hit him with her scarf

The viral video has left many of the singer’s fans and followers gushing as many spoke about the deep bond between the mother and son

Mothers will always maintain a deep bond with their children irrespective of age or status, which was visible between Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu.

Burna Boy, perhaps her son’s biggest fan, is known to be on ground during many of his live stage performances across different cities in the world.

Video of Burna Boy and mum on stage. Credit: @burnaboy @datswasup

Source: Instagram

A video from Burna Boy’s live performances showed the moment the singer and his mother got playful in front of a large audience.

Burna Boy was seen in the video moving towards his mum as he raised his hands in her direction; she tried to hit him with her scarf while he ran in another direction.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the video:

Fans gush over video of Burna Boy and his mother playing on stage

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

flawlesssire:

"he go truly hard ham to find this kind love outside❤️❤️."

dradanma____

"No love like mother’s love ❤️."

chisaakaniignatius:

"So lovely."

datswasup

"Burnaboy and his Mama playing in front of 20,000."

Lady recounts Burna Boy's good deed, says he paid for her surgery

A Twitter user identified as Ruben Boma took to her timeline to pen an appreciation message to Burna Boy for giving her money for her surgery.

Boma, who had the surgery done on Saturday, July 23, said it was successful as she equally thanked Mavin label boss Don Jazzy for his support.

In her words:

“Please if you see @burnaboy give him a hug on my behalf and tell him that I love him so much…… He gave me money for my surgery.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for coming through for me, U made my surgery happen by contributing, retweeting and tagging more people to my posts. Also a big thank you to @DONJAZZY and @burnaboy for coming through for me, God bless you….. The surgery was successful.”

Source: Legit.ng