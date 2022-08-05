A feature may be on the way between Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold and comedian Basketmouth, who is also a singer

Basketmouth shared an amazing video as he jumped on Adekunle Gold’s hit song dubbed with some hard rap lines

Many of the Nigerian celebrities, fans, and followers who watched the video couldn’t help but hail Basketmouth's rap skills

Nigerian music lovers may be in for a possible collaboration between Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold and veteran comedian Basketmouth, who is also a singer with a number of songs to his name.

This comes as Basketmouth took to his Instagram page to share a video of him jumping on Adekunle Gold’s hit single 5 Star, which is currently blazing hot on many streaming platforms.

Video shows Basketmouth rapping. Credit: @basketmouth @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Basketmouth in the video dropped some hard rap lines, a side many of his fans may never have seen before.

Sharing the video, Basketmouth wrote:

“Behold…AG Baby pulled me out from retirement.”

See the video below:

Fans gush over Basketmouth’s rap skill

Many celebrities, including fans and followers, couldn’t help but rate Basketmouth highly. Legit,ng captured some of the reactions, see the below:

emmaugolee:

"You burned that s*** slow like the cigar . "5 star no cost me" that was my line. Coz the life style is so affordable to the man, it's like getting 5 bottles of star. Can they bring a truck of it? 1000 star. We still buy am."

officialsimcard:

"E don tey no be today ."

kci_ezugwu:

"You don't mean it. Multi talented Basket."

mrfunny1_:

"Mad oooo I need to feature boss for my upcoming album ☺️."

wawaboss2:

"Ajegunle pickin must be multi talent na so we be normally. basketmouth na man you be ."

paladinpam:

"Bad man don try for himself other else ."

