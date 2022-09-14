A romantic man has got people in its feels after he popped the big question to his bae along with a new Porsche

Extravagant and luxurious proposals are always a site to see, especially if it's accompanied by an expensive gift

Peeps had a lot to say about the glitzy event, with many being either happy or jealous of the lucky lady

A deeply loving dude is very hard to come by, especially someone who would splash out selflessly. Well, not for this lucky lady whose bae popped the big question alongside a new Porsche as a gift.

A Loving gent proposed to his soon-to-be wife alongside a brand new Porsche, which stunned many South Africans. Images: HOBO group ZA/ Facebook

Source: UGC

Beautiful display of love

Such grand displays of love and affection are quite the site to see, especially considering how rare such situations are. HOBO group ZA shared the post on Facebook and drew quite the happy and jealous crowd.

The jealousy is quite understandable because according to , the cheapest Porsche SUV will set you back by a jaw-dropping R1.5 million, with the highest costing car clocking in at R3.5 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The woman was so happy that she started to cry, which resulted in the pair sharing a big hug. The icing on the cake was the "Will you marry me?" question sprawled out on the floor in rose petals.

South Africans had a lot to say about the proposal, with some either being very jealous or happy for the lady. See the responses below:

Velisani I. Kondlo said:

"Would have been better if the Porsche came after the proposal."

Mpho Chiloane mentioned:

"Love is beautiful , mara jealousy will be the end of many shame, so many negative comments yooo."

Oupa Ledwaba commented:

"She supported this man for many years."

Mphazima Ka Langa shared:

"This was a beautiful proposal."

Victoria Matumo Moletsane posted:

"Lucky lady."

Leon Sifiso Shabalala said:

"How can she say no to a Porsche."

Marumo Andile Puleng Modiba mentioned:

"I also want to propose, still budgeting for Porsche."

Yandisa Ntsiko Nkukwana commented:

"Wow."

Woman quit her marriage after 6 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman went online to share a video of a moving truck with house furniture and other items.

Words she layered on the clip read: "Left my marriage after 6 months." The truck could be seen pulling into a compound of a separate apartment different from her husband's.

The woman captioned the video "starting over!". Many people were in the comment section to share a similar experience. Some said that they had to leave their marriages after years.

Source: Briefly.co.za