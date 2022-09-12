Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s bodyguard, Roy, has cried out on social media after he was robbed at a nightclub

Taking to social media, Roy shared a security footage of the moment a lady stole his phone at the club

He asked the public for help in finding the culprit and also promised cash reward and to protect the identity of the thief

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s bodyguard, Roy, was recently robbed at a popular nightclub in Lagos.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the singer’s security cried out on social media about how his phone was stolen by a slay queen at the club.

Roy posted security footage showing the thief and how the theft happened and it caused a buzz online.

Wizkid's bodyguard searches for slay queen who stole his phone at nightclub. Photos@ royofdestiny

In the video, Wizkid’s bodyguard was seen dropping his phone on a car bonnet when he went to the side of the vehicle. A fashionably dressed lady who also stood near the car then stretched her hand and quickly picked up the phone.

She appeared to stand there for a few moments before she quickly left the crime scene.

Roy accompanied the footage with a note where he asked for help in finding the thief who stole his iPhone. He promised a reward for whoever provided useful information and added that the culprit’s identity could also be kept private after the recovery.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Wizkid’s bodyguard loses phone to slayqueen

The security footage and Roy’s plight soon became a trending topic on social media as Nigerians reacted to it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Tynahtynanpa:

“Dem run am Street ”

Henna_by_nana:

“Bodyguard wey Dey lose guard.”

F8warrihobaby:

“Dem hustle a whole bodyguard iPhone? What kind of bodyguard is this one? Machala con dey safe like this with this one?”

Rubabyslimzy:

“How are u sure u can guard Wizkid.....when u can't do same for ur phone? Sorry I no see her face.... Aunty don settle herself after.....the night's hustle.”

Repworldwide:

“This is unnecessary,she no need that phone mehn … after all the slaying u come dey tiff .”

Debbytwist:

“Some people can be careless sha”

Seeplaceswithada:

“ and you are guarding wizkid ‍♀️.”

Hmm.

