Singer Rejoice Iwueze, who was a popular child singer back in the early 2000s, is set to get married to the love of her life

Rejoice, who was a part of a music group known as Destined Kids, shared some lovely photos as proof

Many of her fans and followers have stormed her page to gush about the picture and congratulated her

Nigerian singer Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids is making headlines after she took to her social media timeline to unveil the face of her man, who she referred to as Sam Blaze.

Rejoice, a popular child singer in the 2000s, shared photos of her and her man as she announced they are set to tie the knot following their engagement.

Cute pictures of Rejoice Iwueze and her man. Credit: rejoice_iwueze

Source: Instagram

Gushing about her husband-to-be, Rejoice said he brightens her world, and she is blessed to call him hers.

In her words:

“@samtblaze You Brighten My World In Million Ways and I’m Blessed To Call You “MINE”. I Said “YES” To Forever”.

See Rejoice's post below:

Her husband-to-be also wrote:

“You are my testimony and I will never loose you…❤️

See her hubby’s post below:

Fans congratulate Rejoice and hubby

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

31_lineage

"Congratulations sis❤️❤️❤️❤️This is the biggest news on here."

gshow_awt:

"Na this Bobo later marry our childhood crush . Congratulations to you guys."

chizz.wears

"We have a wedding to plan... guys get all your dancing shoe ready Big Congratulations hun."

paragon_kris:

"You guys are so cute ☺️ Congratulations Sis!"

miss_chizzym:

"Awwwwwwww see my peoples I'm super excited about this one, congratulations fam."

Source: Legit.ng