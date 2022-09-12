Popular comedian, Bovi, gave back to where he had his primary education, and he did it in a big way

The funnyman went to the University of Benin staff school to do some generous tasks for the school, and fans can't stop talking about it

Some of the things the comedian did included fixing toilets, painting classrooms and wiring

Nigerians have commended him greatly for the gesture, saying he deserves accolades

Ace comedian, Bovi, got many people commending him as he extended his giving hands to his alma mater in Edo state.

The comedian decided to renovate and commission some facilities at his old primary school, the University of Benin staff school, Edo state.

Bovi renovates his old primary school. Credit: @igodye_ @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

Bovi's colleague, I Go Dye, shared a video of the commissioning of the facilities he fixed at the school with some important dignitaries in attendance.

Some of the things the comedian fixed at the school were roofs, windows, toilet tiles and seats with a new flushing system, lighting control switches including wiring that illuminates the school better, fans, painting and more.

Check out the post about Bovi's commendable act below:

Nigerians commend Bovi

Social media users have nothing but words of praise for Bovi for the amazing gesture he extended towards his alma mater in Benin.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Oscarchijike:

"Our comedian now doing government work. God bless him, this is highly commendable and motivating."

Lumiwizzo:

"Great work man on fire."

Ejirochris28:

"You deserve an Accolade , well-done sir."

Stanwrld999_:

"Bloggers no go see all this one carry now, but once it’s fake news dem go rush ham carry… Baba you too much."

