Davido sparked hilarious reactions when he revealed one of his ultimate goals in life

The singer, who seemed to value friendship, took to Instagram to declare that he wished to surprise all his close associates with a whopping amount of money

Davido's declaration got most of his fans wishing to be his friend so they could be a beneficiary of the massive amount of money he wants to give out

Nigerian music superstar, Davido got people talking when he spoke about how he wished to spoil his friends someday.

The Stand Strong crooner who is known for keeping friends and giving them a lot of special gifts has revealed what he would love to do for his circle.

Davido reveals plans to spoil his friends. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido took to Instagram to declare that he will credit his friends a whopping sum of $1 million (N650 million) one day.

His statement has got most of his fans praying and wishing they become his friend as well.

According to him:

"One day I wanna be able to wake up and credit all my friends $1 dollars.... e go happen."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Davido's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Davido's post about his wish to spoil his friends. Most of them wished to be friends with him as well.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Supertone:

"I go be one of your friends before then."

Tinnyunisexclothing:

"Really Davido mapami nah, you wan dey distribute $1 million? Habba na."

Uhabibat90:

"Bros remember me oo, I be your friend too oo big one at that."

