Nollywood actress Tayo Adeniyi has taken to social media to share some of the moments from her wedding ceremony

The movie star was seen in a regal traditional attire with her man during what seemed to be their traditional wedding

The beautiful movie star held on lovingly to her husband and the crew around them got to work, capturing the moment

Fans and colleagues of the actress have flooded her page with congratulatory messages and prayers

Yoruba actress Tayo Adeniyi is the latest celeb to leave the singles' club, and she has shared beautiful moments from her big day.

Donning regal traditional outfits, Adeniyi and her husband put up a beautiful show for their photographers and videographers.

Tayo Adeniyi and hubby tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony Photo credit: @iamadeniyitayo

The actress' husband walked up to her and she turned to hold his head lovingly in her hands before giving him a hug.

She also took out time to thank everyone who made their big day special with their presence.

"With GRATITUDE in our hearts We return all the glory to the ALMIGHTY GODAnd a very BIG THANK YOU to everyone who has graced our day with their presence we are grateful. Thank you all for sharing these precious moments with us. And to all the vendors that put these beautiful moments together we say thank you. The OLANREWAJU's are saying a very big THANK YOU"

In another post, Adeniyi showed off some of her dance skills to her glam team as she prepared to dress up for her big day.

Nigerians congratulate Tayo Adeniyi

lizzyanjorin_original:

"Congratulations darling ❤️❤️❤️"

iyaboojofespris:

"Congratulations dear."

jayeola_monje:

"Congratulations darling."

agborrykardo

"Congratulations oyinbo...happy married life."

temitopesolaja_aruga:

"Congratulations my own oyinbo❤️❤️Your home is blessed boo"

adediwurablarkgold:

"Congratulations Sweerie mi ❤️❤️❤️ Had so much fun. God bless your home "

iamabiodunadebanjo:

"God bless Your new home darling ❤️"

teemama123:

"Congratulations once again dearest ❤️❤️God bless your union with beautiful fruits."

