Since its inception in 2006, several Ghanaian musicians have been honoured at The Headies, one of Nigeria's biggest award shows

These Ghanaian artists were recognised for their influence and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review

Ghana has been awarded in the African Artist of The Year category, which is sometimes referred to as the Best African Act category

In 2006, Nigeria launched The Headies, then known as the Hip Hop World Awards. The goal of the award show was to recognise outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry. Then, in 2011, it was changed to The Headies Award and has stayed the same.

Now in its 15th edition, the award scheme has celebrated several Ghanaian artists with nominations in the African Artist of The Year category.

However, despite having won the category several times, Ghana lost out at the 2020 Headies Award when Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy lost the category to South Africa's Master KG.

Legit.ng brings you a list of Ghanaian acts whose nomination for the prestigious award turned into a trophy.

1. VIP

Now known as VVIP, the legendary Ghanaian Hiplife group made history as the first Ghanaian act to win at The Headies. Then made up of members Promzy, Prodigal and Lazzy, the trio was awarded African Art Of The Year in the maiden edition in 2006. VIP maintained its reign the subsequent year, winning African Artiste Of The Year in 2007. The group had made a name for itself in Nigeria with the hit song Ahomka Womu and collaboration with Nigerian acts such as Tuface, now 2Baba and Tony Tetuila. In 2011, the group was nominated again alongside Ghanaian duo R2Bees but lost the award to Angolan singer Cabo Snoop who had taken over the continent with his single Windeck.

2. Samini

The African Artiste of The Year baton was passed to Samini, then Batman Samini, in 2008. The legendary Ghanaian reggae and dancehall had made waves in Nigeria with the song Lambori. Samini beat competition from Kenya's Nameless and FreshlyGround, Jozi and HHP from South Africa to win the award.

3. Sarkodie

Sarkodie is the most decorated Ghanaian artist at The Headies. He was declared African Artist of The Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015. In 2012, Sarkodie went up against fellow Ghanaian D-Black, Camp Mulla from Kenya and South Africa's Zahara to win the award. Sarkodie also beat competition from Ghanaian duo R2Bees, South African duo Mafikizolo and Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz to earn the title of African Artist Of The Year in 2014. 2015 saw him compete again against Diamond Platnumz and South African heavyweights AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Uhuru to pick the award for the third time.

In addition to being the Ghanaian artist with the most wins at The Headies, Sarkodie has also received the most nominations. He was nominated in 2013 alongside R2Bees, in 2016 with Stonebwoy and in 2018, where he lost to Nasty C.

4. King Promise

In 2019, King Promise was the only artist representing Ghana with the Sarkodie and R2Bees assisted CCTV. As a result, he won the African Artist Recognition award, beating competition from Master KG, Afro B, Sauti Sol and DJ Maphorisa.

5. Gyakie

Gyakie holds the record as the only first and only female Ghanaian artist to have won at The Headies. The singer enjoyed great success in Nigeria with her hit single Forever, which she remixed, featuring Omah Lay. She beat competition from fellow Ghanaians Amaarae and KiDi, Angélique Kidjo from Benin, Mali's Aya Nakamura, and Nelson Freitas from Cape Verde. Gyakie made history as the first musician to win the newly introduced category, Best West African Artist Of The Year.

6. Nektunez

Ghanaian Producer Nektunez set the record as the only Ghanaian to have won in a category not meant for Non-Nigerians. The producer was awarded Best Street-hop artist for his hit song Ameno Amapiano, which features Nigerian singer Goya Menor. He was nominated in the same category as Nigerian acts Bella Shmurda, Rexxie, Mohbad and Naira Marley.

