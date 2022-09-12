Nigerian singer Tope Alabi is one of the many gospel artistes who is well loved and respected for her music prowess

In what seems to be a realization of how good she is, BNXN formerly known as Buju has publicly expressed interest to work with Alabi on his album

While some Nigerians believe their collaboration would be a hit, others question how their respective genres would fit

Nigerian singer BNXN formerly known as Buju is the latest artiste who has shown interest with working with revered gospel singer Tope Alabi.

Buju stirred mixed reactions on Twitter after he expressed interest to have Tope Alabi on his forthcoming album.

Nigerians react as Buju says he wants to work with Tope Alabi Photo credit: @tope_alabi/@toyourears

Source: Instagram

The Feelings crooner seems to be desperate enough for the collaboration with the emoji that accompanied his appeal.

"I need Tope Alabi on my album "

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Buju's tweet

@iam_tayo1:

"Ahh She no go gree o."

@MistaKadon:

"You go like sing about Jesus?"

@wavey_lomonor:

"Now this’ one sh*it i always think about!! Yinka Ayefele too!! ❤️"

@remilekun_john:

"I recognize the influence in his music. There is a way he sings in Yoruba that shows he's been jamming some serious Tope Alabi."

@lavidalosa:

"The way this would bang."

@AyoShonaiya:

"This would be mad! 2 great and unique voices "

@Jwealthofficial:

"@BNXN wan carry gospel enter street."

@harlex_oyins:

"Next time say, 'Mummy' or Aunty Tope Alabi. Be respectful."

@vocaldeathstar:

"Is this early sign of an asaké movement? more and more people making efforts to embrace the image/textures of their roots because NOW they SEE that IT IS beautiful and REWARDING to do so???"

Tope Alabi dedicates special song to late Queen Elizabeth

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, passed away on September 8, and the world reacted with mixed feelings.

The majority took to social media to reminisce over the late monarch's life and how long she gracefully held down the throne.

Reacting to the news, Tope Alabi shared a video of a collection of several photos of the Queen from her youthful days when she ascended the throne to her old age.

She embedded the post with a mournful song that expressed how deeply sad she was that the late monarch is no more.

Source: Legit.ng