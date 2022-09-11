Popular singer Waje has penned sincere appreciation after she was honoured with a pair of diamond earrings because of Davido

Waje revealed Davido spoke kind words about her even though she was not there as she described the DMW singer as a gift

Many fans and followers of the Nigerian singer have taken to Waje's comment section to react as many hailed Davido

Nigerian veteran singer Waje has nothing but good words to say about DMW label boss Davido following a recent gift she received because of him.

Waje, in a post via social media, revealed how she was honoured and gifted a pair of beautiful diamond earrings because of Davido.

According to Waje, she was not on ground when OBO spoke about her as she said she felt honoured.

In her words:

"Imagine walking out of a place feeling, honoured, and with a pair of beautiful diamond earrings cos of @davido‘s kind words about u. I’ve been in this game a long time, not every1 will honour u when you aren’t present in the room. David you are truly a gift."

Fans hail Davido

slidely:

"Not a single FC attacking Waje for holding this opinion about @davido, but a few days ago Basket commented about Wiz and 30bg and outsiders invaded his TL using abusive words at him, but our Twitter judges n influencers wants us to believe FC are the toxic ones."

kingterso:

"You’re a good person @OfficialWaje Not just because your music hits my soul all the time and sweeps me off my feet but also because the testimony of your kind heart is loud. I WISH you Blessings and may FRENEMIES stay far away. ❤️"

