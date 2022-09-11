Nigerian music star Davido was among the many celebrities who attended the New York fashion show

A video from the event showed Davido all smiles as he posed for the camera with popular model Kendall Jenner

Mixed reactions have since trailed the video as some netizens claimed the American model was not comfortable posing with the singer

Nigerian singer and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, was one of the top celebrities to storm the Fendi fashion show in New York.

A video from the event, which has gone viral, showed Davido all smiles as he linked up with the world’s highest-paid model, Kendall Jenner.

The two also stepped on the red carpets to pose for the camera.

Aside from Davido, other celebrities who stormed the event included Korean actor Lee Min Hoo, American socialite Kim Kardashian, Lala Anthony, Chloe Bailey, Sarah Jessica Parker, among others.

See the video below:

Mixed reactions as Davido poses with Kendall Jenner

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

godilet25:

"She doesn’t wanna be there."

stickzbeautyplug:

"Celeb get celeb ,it's ok,she will come closer next time."

god_over_everything__:

"Na force dem force her ."

yo_ibraz:

"See as she just comot like is this ."

knic.young:

"Why she come Dey shift her body from OBO ."

timmygramm456:

"Lol I trust Big Wiz."

aghadinuno555:

"why she no even allow them take the picture finish ."

osaiwel0014:

"Someone said, Thank you ."

almighty_vizk:

"Oboy don hit her up for picture lol…it’s all written."

agabagram:

"Very humble he said thank you."

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu honoured by British High Commission

Singer Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, was honoured by the British High Commission at a private discussion on youth participation in politics and governance on Wednesday, August 31.

Sophia, the mother of Imade Adeleke, Davido’s first child, took to her Instagram page to share some lovely pictures from the event with her fans and followers.

In her words:

“I was honoured to be invited to a private discussion on Youth Participation in Politics and Governance by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn Jones OBE, which took place yesterday in commemoration of the 2022, International Youth Day, I had an incredible fireside chat with amazing intellectuals and creative.”

