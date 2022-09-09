Top fuji maestro KWAM1 was among the top stars who showed up at the star-studded 51st birthday party of Nollywood’s Akin Olaiya

A video making the rounds online captured the moment the musician arrived at the party venue and celebs paid their respects to him

However, some social media users expressed strong reservations about the level of respect shown to the fuji star

Nollywood actor Akin Olaiya recently clocked 51 and he had a massive part and gathered friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry for a massive party.

Top fuji musician and Mayegun of Yorubaland King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM1) was among guests who showed up at the event and a trending video captured his arrival.

Nollywood celebs rush KWAM1 as he makes grand entry at event. Photo: @goldmynetv

Shortly after KWAM1 entered the hall, several Yoruba movie stars who were present approached him to pay their respects.

The popular made sure to properly acknowledge them before security details led him to a reserved spot.

Check out a video below:

Social media users react

hon_beeccy said:

"That One Kneel Down But No Go Kneel For Her Husband For House."

oluwaisinvolved1 said:

"Na Wasiu Ayinde yoruba actor’s and actress dey great welcome sir? Dem no really get sense ."

osinwin_spoblog2 said:

"See the way the police man rubbish those actor . It a pity."

_dreamkay said:

"There’s something I don’t understand about all these actors and actresses, see the way the men are prostrating for K1 and the women are kneeling down which they can never respect there own biological mother or father. Shame on them."

