Wizkid’s first son has hilariously taken to social media calling on his peers to have some respect for him

The little man flooded his Instagram page with photos as he happily announced his new status as a high school student

Tife equally bragged about his height and several social media users thronged his comment section with mixed reactions

Singer Wizkid’s firstborn son, Boluwatife Balogun, is getting more vocal on social media and the little man has some jokes.

Just recently, an ecstatic Tife took to his official Instagram page with some cool photos while bragging about his status as a new high school student.

Wizkid's son Boluwatife brags as he shares first photos from high school.

Source: Instagram

He went the extra mile by calling on people to put some respect on his name moving forward.

"First post as a high school student; gotta put some respect on my name now!" his post read in part.

The young man mentioned how happy he is, adding that he is almost getting as tall as his mother, Shola Ogudu.

See his post below:

Social media users react

o.oluwanishola said:

"So very proud of you my one and only Senior Tife ."

i_am_monica.p said:

"Tife is a big big boy iyah iyah oo."

ee.ques_ said:

"This boy go tall pass wizzy."

itz_vivianperry said:

"Fine boy tife growing every day ."

yokky4real said:

"Congratulations boy, it shall be the beginning of greater success and destiny fulfilment for you in Jesus name, (Amen)."

queenolajumokebusari said:

" is plenty bro Tife we were not informed but now we know better. You will succeed in Jesus name."

Wizkid splashes millions on new rides

Meanwhile, Wizkid is gearing up to release another album, and it appears he has already started rewarding himself for months of hard work.

Legit.ng reported that an automobile dealer took to Instagram with photos of some super expensive luxury rides the singer just acquired.

A Rolls Royce, Lamborghini and Mercedes Maybach were spotted, and social media users had different things to say.

"Lmaoooo he wants to shut everyone up. How one person go order 7 luxury cars at once. Dan!!!! Biggest bird!" a fan wrote.

