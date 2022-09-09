In Nigeria, skirts are mostly considered female wear, but there have been some occasions where men, including male celebrities, broke this dress code

There is a list of male Nigerian singers who have performed on stage at events and shows, rocking skirts with pride

Recently, talented singer and songwriter Chike joined the trend as he performed at a BBNaija eviction show in a skirt

There seems to be a growing trend among Nigerian male celebrities rocking female skirts to events, and some going as far as using them to perform on stage.

Chike thrills fans as he performs in skirt at BBNaija eviction show. Credit: @bellashmurda @chike @richardmofedamijo @bankyw

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng looks at a list of Nigerian male celebrities who have rocked skirts in the past, see them below:

1. Don Jazzy and RMD in skirts

While it is unpopular in Nigeria, veteran celebrities Don Jazzy and Richard Mofe-Damijo RMD are among the top celebrities who have rocked skirts in the past.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some years ago, producer Don Jazzy and actor Richard Mofe-Damijo visited Scotland for an event, and both men caused a buzz online when they each shared photos of themselves rocking the traditional plaid skirts.

2. Banky W in skirt

In 2021, veteran singer Banky W and his actress wife Adesua Etomi were among the many celebrities who stormed TV host IK Osakioduwa's 40th birthday.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi dressed as Khaleesi and Sir Jorah in the popular TV series Game of Thrones. The singer confidently rocked a skirt and shared it online with his fans and followers.

3. BBNaija's Prince models in skirt

Big Brother Naija reality star Prince Enwerem also joined the list of popular celebrities who rocked a skirt when he modelled for a Nigerian menswear brand, Kimono K, in 2021.

In a series of pictures he shared via his social media timeline, Prince rocked an outfit that featured a skirt.

Sharing the photos, he captioned:

"Na clothe wey go cause wahala, I want to dey wear now."

4. Chike performs in skirt

One of Nigeria's talented singers, Chike, made headlines over his outfit to the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up eviction show on Sunday, September 4, 2022

Chike, who was one of the highlights of the eviction show, rocked a female skirt as he thrilled the audience with some of his hit songs.

Following his performance, Chike, in a response to reactions from fans, said he wore a skirt to the eviction show because trousers were now expensive.

5. Bella Shmurda attends BBNaija eviction show in skirt

Singer Bella Shmurda attended the BBNaija eviction show in August and decided to slay in a skirt.

Bella rocked a hooded blue jacket on the skirt with a pair of sneakers which he paired with some socks.

While he thrilled the audience with two of his popular songs, netizens could not help but speak about his skirt.

Eniola Badmus stuns many as she rocks a black and white outfit for birthday shoot

Popular actress Eniola Badmus flooded her social media timeline with some lovely pre-birthday shoots.

This comes ahead of her birthday, which falls on Wednesday, September 7, as she dazzled in black and white corporate wear as well as a lovely hairstyle.

Sharing the pictures, Eniola wrote:

” We counting down already +1 in few days #7thseptember #7thsept baby.”

Source: Legit.ng